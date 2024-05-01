PartyNextDoor is set to embark on his highly anticipated Sorry I’m Outside Tour, produced by Live Nation. The 20-city tour kicks off on June 19th at The Van Buren in Phoenix, with stops across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Montreal, and New York City. It will conclude in Chicago at The Salt Shed on August 15th. A special Toronto show will also be announced at a later date.

The tour announcement follows the release of PartyNextDoor’s long-awaited album, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4), along with the sultry music video for the standout track “For Certain.” This tour marks the artist’s first since 2018, promising fans an electrifying live experience filled with his signature sound and captivating performances.

Tickets for the Sorry I’m Outside Tour will be available starting with various presales on April 30th and ending with the general on-sale on May 3rd at 10 a.m. local time. Don’t miss the chance to witness PartyNextDoor’s undeniable talent and dynamic stage presence live in concert.

In addition to the tour, PartyNextDoor has returned to the festival circuit, gracing the stages of SXSW, Rolling Loud California, and Australia’s Souled Out festival. As a Billboard cover star, he is also slated to perform at Cowboys Music Festival, Broccoli City Festival, and Afro Nation Detroit, solidifying his status as a powerhouse in the R&B scene.