Pink-haired Kim Kardashian Gets Compared to Ye’s Wife Bianca Censori in Latest Look on IG

Kim Kardashian’s latest hairstyle has sparked some observers’ sense of déjà vu. Known for her ever-evolving style, the 43-year-old SKIMS founder showcased a fresh look on her Instagram, sporting a short pink haircut paired with an all-black ensemble.

However, the striking resemblance to her ex-husband Ye’s wife, 29-year-old Bianca Censori, hasn’t gone unnoticed. Social media users were quick to draw comparisons, pointing out similarities in lighting, background, expression, and the short hairstyle.

Despite their apparent similarities, Censori and Kardashian maintain a cordial relationship. They were recently photographed standing next to each other at Ye’s Vultures 2 listening party in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, recent events have brought Ye into the spotlight for a different reason. An LAPD investigation was initiated after the 46-year-old rapper allegedly punched an unidentified man who purportedly assaulted Censori at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Ye provided his perspective on the incident during an interview with Justin Laboy for his podcast “The Download.” Describing the altercation, Ye recounted how he intervened after learning of the incident from his wife. Despite attempts to resolve the situation peacefully, Ye ultimately took matters into his own hands, ensuring the perpetrator left the premises.

Anyway, back to those Kim K-Bianca Censori comparisons. Here are the pics from Kim’s IG. You can be the judge.