Prime Video’s new Cross series starring Aldris Hodge has yet to hit the streamer, but apparently, Amazon is so hot on the show that they’ve already renewed it for Season 2. Actors Wes Chatham, Matthew Lillard, and Jeanine Mason are added to the cast, joining Hodge, for the early renewal. The first season’s cast includes Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Johnny Ray Gill, Eloise Mumford, and Siobhan Murphy.

Here’s the original synopsis:

Alex Cross is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.

Advertisement

Executive producer and showrunner Ben Watkins received the order for “Cross” from Amazon in 2022. It was described as a thriller mystery series., had been given a series order by Amazon Studios. Cross is based on the best-selling Alex Cross book series by James Patterson. The project was developed and produced by Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television. The titular character has been portrayed in the past by Morgan Freeman and even Tyler Perry.

Hodge is a producer on Cross. Along with Watkins, James Patterson serves as an EP. Bill Robinson and Patrick Santa for James Patterson Entertainment, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance Television. Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebels serve as executive producers.