Remy Ma, the Grammy-nominated artist and pioneer in the hip-hop industry, is set to captivate audiences with an electrifying weekend of rap battles in Miami from May 3rd to May 5th, 2024. In collaboration with Parti.com, a leading platform for live events and entertainment, Remy Ma aims to deliver a groundbreaking PPV experience that merges Web 2 and Web3 capabilities.

The weekend’s festivities kick off with the The Eazy & Veezy Podcast with Faceoffs, Tryouts with Meet and Greet on May 3rd. This event, organized by Remy Ma and Chrome 23 and exclusively on Parti.com, features Faceoffs from each event and tryouts for upcoming battle rappers vying for a slot to perform on the Chrome 23 Stage at an upcoming event.

Remy Ma herself shared her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are excited to bring Chrome 23 to Parti! As battle rap continues to grow as an industry, we are leading a new era of content creation with Parti. As a league owner we need to grow in new ways to evolve the battle rap experience for both the artist and fans. Parti’s technology gives us the ability to show our product to a new audience worldwide while also catering to die-hard fans who have been on this ride since the beginning.”

The excitement continues with two action-packed PPV events on May 4th and May 5th. The Trenches Presents “Unforgivable” PPV on May 4th will feature a main event showdown between Eazy The Block Captain and Charlie Clips, while Chrome 23 Presents “Miami Nights” on May 5th will showcase a highly anticipated grudge match between Aye Verb and Swamp.

Events Details

May 3rd

Event: The Eazy & Veezy Podcast with Faceoffs, Tryouts with Meet and Greet

Details: Battle Rappers Eazy the Block Captain and Aye Verb will be hosting a podcast exclusively on Parti! Eazy & Podcast will host Faceoffs from each event and tryouts for upcoming battle rappers to fight their way onto a future Chrome 23 or Trenches event.

Time & Venue: Studio 183 Lounge 320 NW 183 St, Miami FL, time TBA

May 4th

Event: The Trenches Presents “Unforgivable” PPV

Details: MAIN EVENT-Eazy The Block Captain vs. Charlie Clips (from VH1’s Wild N Out)

Venue: LIVE in Miami, FL at Studio 183 Lounge

Time: Show starts 6PM EST/3PM PST

May 5th

Event: Chrome 23 Presents “Miami Nights”

Details: MAIN EVENT-Aye Verb vs. Swamp

Venue: LIVE in Miami Florida at Studio 183 Lounge

Time: Show starts 6PM EST/3PM PST