Hulu just dropped the first trailer for Queenie, the forthcoming UK-set series from Champion creator Candace Carty-Williams and starring Dionne Brown. Queenie is based on Carty-Williams’ novel of the same name. Disney’s Onyx Collective will premiere on Hulu on June 7, releasing all eight episodes.

Here’s the synopsis:

Queenie Jenkins is a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman living in south London, straddling two cultures and slotting neatly into neither. After a messy breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Queenie seeks comfort in all the wrong places and begins to realize she has to face the past head-on before she can rebuild.

Brown stars as Queenie, Bellah plays Kyazike, and Samuel Adewunmi is Frank.

Carty-Williams is the showrunner and executive producing. Steve November and Sarah Conroy of Further South are executive producing. Lisa Walters is a co-executive producer and series producer. Queenie is a collaboration between Lionsgate TV and Further South Productions is producing the series.