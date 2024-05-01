Summer is around the corner – weird how time is flying, right? But it is upon us so time to get ready for a season packed with blockbusters from action-adventure to romance, horror, and beloved franchise releases, across theatrical releases and streaming platforms from May through Labor Day.

May kicks off with Universal’s action-packed romantic comedy “The Fall Guy,” starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt (May 3), followed by the latest installment in the Apes series, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” (May 10), with the month closing out with the highly anticipated Mad Max prequel, “Furiosa.”

June promises more excitement with Netflix’s “Hit Man” and the theatrical release of “Bad Boys 4.” July may not offer another “Barbenheimer” showdown, but the much-anticipated “Deadpool & Wolverine” has something to say!

As August rolls around, audiences can enjoy a new Alien movie (“Alien: Romulus”), and “The Crow” highly anticipated remake.

Here’s a breakdown of 18 upcoming summer films you don’t want to miss:

“The Fall Guy” – May 3 – Universal Pictures

After leaving the business one year earlier, battle-scarred stuntman Colt Seavers springs back into action when the star of a big studio movie suddenly disappears. As the mystery surrounding the missing actor deepens, Colt soon finds himself ensnared in a sinister plot that pushes him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.

“Tarot” – May 3 – Sony Pictures Releasing

Friends unwittingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within a cursed deck of tarot cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate, racing against death to escape the future foretold in their readings.

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” – May 8 – 20th Century Studios

Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he’s been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

“The Strangers: Chapter 1” – May 17 – Lionsgate

After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple is forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive.

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” – May 17 – Lionsgate

Snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers, young Furiosa falls into the hands of a great biker horde led by the warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel, presided over by the Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa soon finds herself in a nonstop battle to make her way home.

“Hitman” – June 7 – Netflix

Professional killer Gary Johnson breaks protocol to help a desperate woman trying to flee an abusive husband and finds himself falling for her.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” – June 7 – Sony Pictures Releasing

When their late police captain gets linked to drug cartels, wisecracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name.

“Inside Out 2” – June 14 – Disney

Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust have been running a successful operation by all accounts. However, when Anxiety shows up, they aren’t sure how to feel.

“A Quiet Place: Day One” – June 14 – Paramount

A Quiet Place: Day One is an upcoming American apocalyptic horror film that is a spin-off prequel and the third installment in the A Quiet Place film series. It is directed and written by Michael Sarnoski, based on a story by John Krasinski and Sarnoski.

“Despicable Me 4” – July 3 – Universal Pictures

Gru welcomes a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who’s intent on tormenting his dad. However, their peaceful existence soon comes crashing down when criminal mastermind Maxime Le Mal escapes from prison and vows revenge against Gru.

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” – July 3 – Netflix

After his daughter’s life is threatened, wisecracking Detective Axel Foley teams up with a new partner and some old pals to turn up the heat on a conspiracy.

Tyler Perry’s “Divorce in the Black” – July 11 – Prime Video

Follows Ava, a young banking professional who is heartbroken when her husband Dallas abandons a marriage she is determined to fight for.

“Sing Sing” – July 12 – A24

Imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit, Divine G finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men, including a wary newcomer.

“Twisters” – July 19 – Universal Pictures

Haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado, Kate Cooper gets lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi, to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. She soon crosses paths with Tyler Owens, a charming but reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures. As storm season intensifies, Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves in a fight for their lives as multiple systems converge over central Oklahoma.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” – July 26 – Disney

Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy. Oh, and this will be Rated-R.

“Borderlands” – August 9 – Lionsgate

Returning to her home planet, an infamous outlaw forms an unexpected alliance with a team of unlikely heroes. Together, they battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find a missing girl who holds the key to unimaginable power.

“Alien: Romulus” – August 16 – 20th Century Studios

In the newest installment in the Alien franchise, young people on a distant world find themselves confronting the most terrifying life-form in the universe.

“The Crow” – August 23 – Lionsgate

Soulmates Eric Draven and Shelly Webster are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Draven returns to seek bloody revenge against the killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.