On this date in 1990, Queens native Kwame Holland released the second album of his career entitled A Day in the Life: A Pokadelick Adventure on Atlantic Records. As a follow up to his debut album Kwamé the Boy Genius: Featuring a New Beginning, A Day In The Life was a 12-track concept album that described a day in the life of Kwame and his newfound fame.

Quarterbacked by famed producer Herby Luv Bug and production by Brothers Grimm and Kwame himself, sessions took place at Science Lab Studios and Bayside Sound Studios in New York City from March 1989 to February 1990. This album gave birth to two of the biggest singles in Kwame’s career; “Oneovdabigboiz” and “Ownlee Eue”.

Borrowing samples from Syl Johnson’s “Different Strokes” and Bobby Byrd’s “You Know I Got Soul”, Ownlee Eue is arguably one of, if not, Kwame, biggest hit that is associated with his trademark polkadot fashion. Only a few years later, the late Notorious B.I.G. stuck a pin in Kwame’s balloon as he rapped on “Unbelieveable”, “..your life is played out like Kwame and those f****n’ polkadots/ who rocks the spot? Biggie!..”, which signaled the end of Kwame’s popularity and fashion sense.

Salute to Kwame, Herby and the Brothers Grimm for such an important piece of Hip Hop history!