The legal battle surrounding embattled music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has taken another turn as his co-defendant, UMG Recordings, moves to deny an extension requested by the accuser’s attorney in a sexual misconduct lawsuit.

Liza Gardner, who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Diddy when she was a 16-year-old minor in 1990, has been seeking additional time to respond to a motion to dismiss filed by UMG Recordings. However, according to a report by People, the music group’s attorney, Lisa Linsky, has opposed Gardner’s request for an extension.

In a letter submitted to the New York County Courthouse, Linsky outlined the reasons for opposing the extension. She argued that there is no valid basis for additional time as the fundamental issue in the case—the plaintiff’s age at the time of the alleged incident—remains unchanged. Linsky emphasized that no additional documents or witness affidavits could alter this critical aspect of the case.

Linsky asserted that UMG Recordings had previously communicated to Gardner’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, that the complaint was legally deficient and urged him to discontinue the action against UMG Recordings. Despite this, Blackburn chose to proceed with the lawsuit.

The letter urged the court to deny Blackburn’s request for an extension and to dismiss the lawsuit, describing the proceedings as frivolous and emphasizing the need to avoid further expenditure of resources by the court and UMG Recordings.

