Drake definitely heard Kendrick Lamar bar him up with “euphoria.” One of the key moments in the diss is when Lamar lists everything he hates about Drake.


In response, Drake hit his Instagram Story to share a clip of Julia Stiles from the film 10 Things I Hate About You. You can see the clip below.

Also, Drake appeared at Nicki Minaj’s Toronto stop of the Pink Friday tour. After performing “Needle” and “Rich Baby Daddy,” The Boy delivered a message: “You know what time it is, you know what I gotta do.”

