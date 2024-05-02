Once again, Coi Leray is fed up with her dad, Benzino, and after publicly distancing herself from this guy after he supported some rally to get this, free R. Kelly from prison. Like C’mon, Benzino, you have a DAUGHTER.

So get this. TMZ reported that Benzino aligned himself by pledging himself to Kelly while he was dishing on the “We In Miami” podcast. He believes the disgraced crooner, who’s serving 20 years, should get a second chance. But it gets worse. Benzino pretty much said one of R. Kelly’s victims was just a couple of years below the legal limit. Yes. Seriously, he (Kelly) had consent from her parents.

Just last week, R. Kelly’s 20-year conviction for sex crimes was upheld in court, so he isn’t going anywhere, but his position on that matter motivated Coi to separate herself again from her controversial father publicly.

Coi took to X to let it all be known, “I want everybody to know I want nothing to do with anything my father has going on.” Coi then lets the world know she has not been in contact with Benzino for over a year and adds she has no respect for how Benzino’s antics—that part. Well, I have much respect for Coi for standing on business and not sticking to her principles. As for Benzino. Sheesh.