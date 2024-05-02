For What It’s Worth has been a powerful addition to BET+’s lineup, touching on important themes of family, redemption, and the need for mental health support within the Black community. It’s great to see BET Networks continuing their commitment to highlighting often overlooked issues. The cast and crew were incredibly talented, and their craft resonated with audiences. It’s especially commendable that “BET Her Presents: The Couch” is dedicated to raising awareness around mental health through poignant storytelling.

Starring Patrice Covington (Genius), Leslie Black (Chicago Med), Kevin Savage (Game of Deceit), and Jared Wofford (The Final Say), For What It’s Worth premiered on March 7th, exclusively on BET+.

Written by LaJill Hunt, For What It’s Worth follows Naomi Samuels, a successful physician who finds herself publicly humiliated and suddenly unemployed. Naomi reluctantly returns to her hometown to reconnect with the foster care siblings she’s neglected for years. Hopeful to regain control of her life, Naomi and her siblings face a challenge that takes them all over the edge.

Executive produced by Loretta Edwards Wilson and Christopher A. Nolen, For What It’s Worth is directed by Wilson, Patt Stevens, and Gregory Anderson and co-produced by Lem Collins along with Jared Wofford. Ronald “Wink” Woodall of The Talent Connect served as consulting producer.

For What It’s Worth was produced by A Bold Move Media. The company produces content to uplift, entertain, and portray women of color in ways rarely seen in media.