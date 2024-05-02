While TikTok has been fighting for its ability to stay live in the U.S. app store, Snap has been busy making moves. During Snapchat’s NewFronts presentation to advertisers, parent company Snap Inc. unveiled a series of initiatives, including high-profile collaborations with “Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae, Live Nation, and the debut of an in-app sports channel.

At the event held in New York on Wednesday night, Snap announced the renewal of agreements with the NBA and WNBA, as well as a new partnership with NBCUniversal. The latter focused on the Paris Olympics. That’s a big deal. As part of the NBCU deal, prominent Snap Stars such as Livvy Dunne, Harry Jowsey, Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, and Enisa will provide their unique perspectives on the Games to Snapchat users live from Paris, on the platform.

In even more exciting news, Issa Rae’s Ensemble, a recently launched platform to spotlight brands and the creator economy with a multicultural lens, is joining forces with Snap’s 523 Program. Together, they aim to expand Snap’s 523 creator accelerator program to include creators from all minority ethnic groups and the LGBTQ+ community. The ensemble will support brands and 523 creators in content creation and mentorship.

“Ensemble shares our commitment to amplifying the voices of creators from underrepresented communities,” stated Snap Inc. “Through this partnership, we will empower this year’s 523 class of storytellers while offering brands opportunities to collaborate directly with them.” Applications for the 2024 creator cohort are open from May 1 to June 1. So get busy if you plan on applying.

Snap also introduced a new in-app sports channel to engage its 422 million daily active users. Let’s stop sleeping on Snap. The collaboration with Live Nation aims to provide users exclusive access to music experiences through Live Nation.

The presentation also revealed plans for augmented reality tools to enhance users’ advertising experiences and AR and machine learning tools to boost consumer engagement with ad content.

Snap is certainly growing amid the battle for our attention on social media.