Grand opening, grand closing. Just about two months after Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. were considered to be getting serious, insiders next to the couple have revealed it has wrapped up.

Kardashian (43) and OBJ (31) decided that being platonic friends was better for them, highlighting that Kardashian is happy to focus on her family and career.

A previous insider stated, “Odell’s personality is much more private,” citing the star wide receiver is “low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight.”

Over Grammy weekend, the two were spotted pulling up to JAY-Z’s party in the Hollywood Hills.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. reignite dating rumors at Jay-Z’s pre-Grammys party https://t.co/CeQNC9JO0O pic.twitter.com/GIXuvWXFGQ — Page Six (@PageSix) February 3, 2024

