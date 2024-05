Lil Tjay was arrested at Miami’s Opa Locka airport on his birthday, April 30. According to Complex, TJay, born Tione Jayden Merritt, was arrested on an executed warrant.

Tjay was released on a $500 bond. The warrant, which dates back to Sept. 2021, was for a missed court date.

Hitting Instagram, Tjay released a message: “I AINT HEAR NUN THE BLOGS SAID CAUSE WHERE IM AT IT AINT NO SERVICE 🌴… 500 ON MY BDAY SHI** BOUT NUN I DESERVE IT”

Advertisement