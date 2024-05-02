Conway the Machine’s next album is going to be special. Conway revealed those assisting him, listing Method Man, Larry June, Stove God Cooks, Swizz Beatz, Conductor Williams, and more.

You can see the complete list of contributors below.

Conway the Machine is reloaded. On Instagram, Conway has announced his new album, SFK, which is due out on May 10.

Advertisement

In February, following the success of “Give & Give,” produced by Cool & Dre, Conway officially announced the arrival of Won’t He Do It: Side B with his latest single, “Vertino,” featuring Joey Bada$$. The duo delivers an electrifying performance on “Vertino,” ascending to “God Level” and solidifying their status as “the main suppliers of the fire.” Produced by Camouflage Monk, “Vertino” is now available on all digital streaming platforms.