Memphis-born hip-hop sensation Moneybagg Yo has set the stage for the arrival of his much-anticipated album, SPEAK NOW, slated for release on Friday, May 24th, through CMG / N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records. Serving as his eleventh solo project, SPEAK NOW follows the massive success of his previous albums, including last year’s Hard To Love and 2021’s chart-topping A Gangsta’s Pain.

Representing a fresh chapter in Moneybagg Yo’s musical journey, SPEAK NOW marks a significant evolution for the artist, showcasing his growth and maturity at the pinnacle of his career.

The album’s lead single, “BUSSIN,” featuring rising star ROB49 from New Orleans, debuted in March, setting the tone for the forthcoming release. The track made waves across social media platforms, with a snippet shared by Moneybagg Yo himself during the Ceiling Challenge, sparking a viral sensation. Within hours, the video amassed over 20 million views on Instagram and quickly ascended to the top of Twitter’s trending topics.

With tracks like “F My BM,” “Quickie,” and the RIAA Gold-Certified hit “On Wat U On,” Moneybagg Yo continues to showcase his songwriting prowess and dynamic musical range, building anticipation for SPEAK NOW as fans eagerly await the album’s arrival.