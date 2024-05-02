Derrick White continued his stellar performance for the Boston Celtics, delivering a game-high 25 points to propel his team to a resounding 118-84 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5. The Celtics secured their spot in the Eastern Conference Semifinals with this win.

White’s explosive start set the tone for the game, as he scored 15 points in the opening quarter, including three crucial three-pointers. His impressive performance earned him rare accolades, becoming only the sixth player in playoff history to average 20+ points while shooting over 55% from the field, 45% from beyond the arc, and 90% from the free-throw line.

The Celtics dominated from start to finish, never trailing in the game and leading by as many as 37 points, marking the third-largest playoff win in franchise history. Their defensive prowess was also evident, holding the Heat to under 90 points for the game.

Advertisement

While Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 23 points, Miami fell short of advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2021.

Boston now awaits the winner of the ORL-CLE series, with the Cleveland Cavaliers holding a 3-2 lead. As the series heads to Orlando for Game 6,