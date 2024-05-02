Emmy-nominated actress Tracee Ellis Ross is set to embark on a thrilling new adventure with the upcoming Roku Original series, “Tracee Travels.” The docuseries promises to take viewers on an exhilarating journey as Ross explores captivating destinations around the world.

According to a report by Variety, “Tracee Travels” will follow Ross as she meticulously prepares for and embarks on solo travel escapades to breathtaking locations. Known for her roles in iconic television shows like “Girlfriends” and “Black-ish,” as well as her recent appearance in the Oscar-winning film “American Fiction,” Ross is no stranger to captivating audiences with her charisma and charm.

The series aims to capture Ross’s exploration of the intersection between beauty, fashion, design, food, and culture at each stop on her itinerary. From bustling cityscapes to serene natural landscapes, Ross will immerse herself in diverse cultures and experiences, offering viewers a unique perspective on solo travel.

Reflecting on her passion for solo exploration, Ross shared, “I took my first solo trip when I was 22 years old. I decided way back then that I wouldn’t wait to do the things I wanted to do or for my life to come to me. I’ve been solo traveling ever since, now there’s just a lot more luggage!” Her enthusiasm for travel and zest for life promise to infuse the series with energy and authenticity.

Ross hopes that “Tracee Travels” will inspire viewers to embrace the courage to live life on their own terms, find happiness, and be their authentic selves. With a message of empowerment and self-discovery, the series aims to showcase the joy and freedom that come from embracing solo adventures.

“Tracee Travels” is slated to premiere exclusively on the Roku Channel in 2025, offering audiences an exciting opportunity to join Ross on her solo travel odyssey. As anticipation builds for the release of the series, fans can look forward to a captivating exploration of the world through Ross’s eyes, filled with adventure, discovery, and inspiration.

Tracee wrote:

I’m a solo traveling broad and I want y’all to come with me as I explore! And when I say explore I mean wear my pretty clothes, eat yummy food, dive into art & culture, and get into hotel pools ☺️ Our time together will include me meticulously, laboriously and sometimes ridiculously preparing for these explorations. Basically Imma do my Instagram, but on TV!

I hope this show reminds all of us that we can live our lives courageously on our own terms and be our best selves, by ourselves, out in the world. All this will debut exclusively on @therokuchannel in 2025.