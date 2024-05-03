In their Club Shay Shay interview, Amanda Seales revealed quite a lot to Shannon Sharpe. After stating, she lifted a lot of brothers, specifically naming Boldy James.

Airing out her laundry, Seales says, “I’ve done paid probation fees because n—as could rap and I want them to be able to live in their talent and their truth. I done spoke to a damn P.O. to vouch. Boldy James. And you owe me money.”

Boldy hasn’t confirmed or denied the accusations, and he may not have to. The Twitter streets found the facts in his raps.

During the same episode, Seales stated she does not feel protected by Issa Rae.

Seales appeared on Insecure with Issa Rae and revealed how their relationship went south during an Emmys party called the Black Emmys, which Issa was part of planning. Seales stated there was an issue between Seales and her publicist, but Issa Rae would not get involved in the matter. The following year, Seales stated she promoted the party and attended with Insecure co-star Kendrick Sampson but was stopped from entry by a woman who was “white-passing.”

Later in the conversation, Seales says, “I know Issa is doing something within this business that so few people get to do. I know her role is very important and so I’ve always protected Issa. However, there’s been enough instances at this point where I should’ve been protected by Issa and I wasn’t.”

She added, “My protecting of Issa is being turned on me and is something being used against me.”

You can hear it all from Amanda Seales below.