We all knew it was coming. Azealia Banks is offering her opinion on Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Like many of us in the rap world, Banks heard Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” and then proceeded to disagree with Billboard’s opinion on the song.

Reposting a story titled, “Kendrick Lamar’s Response Was Worth the Wait,” Azealia Banks came for Lamar’s size, stating, “Kendrick is still 4’9″ and wears the same jean size as me.”

She also states that no one cares about Lamar’s feelings, whom she dubbed a “no baby.”

At the bottom of the post, she wrote, “@billboard y’all really are paid for. Even the tone and timber of Kendrick’s voice is an ultimate defeat. LOL STOP LYING.”

We now know Banks’ opinion on the wait. Now, we continue to wait for music she can call her own. You can read some more words for Kendrick Lamar below.