On May 1, 2024, Essence of Love Retreat wrapped up a beautiful and meaningful experience for couples looking to strengthen their bond and celebrate their connection. The sold-out occasion was the brainchild of serial entreprenuer Jody Ferguson, along with her husband, Lancelot Ferguson. They genuinely believe in the importance of continually falling in love with the same person. Traveling together can foster growth, exploration, and deeper connection, which are essential notions to spread. Embracing differences and learning to appreciate them is a hallmark of a strong and fulfilling marriage. The Essence of Love Retreat strives to uphold these standards and promote actual love goals.

“Essence of Love Retreat was created to celebrate, nurture love, and form connections with like-minded couples. Jody and Lancelot Ferguson believe that a successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person. Traveling connects us, it forces us to try new things and explore life while loving each other. Love can be lovely when nurtured. “A great marriage is not when the ‘perfect couple’ comes together. It is when an imperfect couple learns to enjoy their differences,” explains Dave Meurer.

Because the event was such a huge success, the Fergusons will be hosting periodic online chats and regional workshops until the next international couples retreat, contrary to today’s social media trend of displaying relationship problems and toxicity. For more information, visit essenceofloveretreat.com.

Advertisement