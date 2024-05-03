The legal saga between rapper Cardi B and gossip vlogger Tasha K continues to unfold, with new allegations surfacing about alleged attempts to evade payment of a defamation judgment. Recent court documents obtained by Radar Online shed light on Cardi B’s efforts to compel Tasha K’s husband, Cheickna Kebe, to turn over crucial documents that could impact the case.

Cardi B, who was awarded a $4 million judgment against Tasha K after successfully suing her for defamation, has been on a mission to uncover hidden assets and trusts allegedly created by Tasha K to avoid paying the judgment. However, the latest discovery suggests that it may be Tasha K’s husband who is involved in concealing the money.

According to the court documents, Cardi B sought to compel Cheickna Kebe to produce emails that could contain vital information related to the case. Despite objections from Kebe’s lawyer, Cardi B’s legal team pressed forward, eventually deposing Alicia Thomas, an accountant who worked for Kebe. During the deposition, Cardi B’s team uncovered the existence of an undisclosed email address actively used by Kebe for business purposes, which was not previously disclosed despite being requested.

Advertisement

Cardi B’s lawyers claimed to have discovered the existence of a previously undisclosed company owned by Kebe, called IBSM Technolgie LLC, created approximately one month after Tasha K filed for bankruptcy. This revelation raises suspicions of asset concealment and attempts to evade Cardi B’s collection efforts.

Cardi B’s legal team argued that both Tasha K and Kebe admitted under oath to moving assets and funds in an effort to avoid paying the defamation judgment. They accused the couple of engaging in bad faith efforts to suppress Tasha K’s true income by filtering it through Kebe’s companies.

Thoughts?