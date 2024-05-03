Grammy-winning artist and actress Coco Jones makes a triumphant return with her latest single, “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” released via HIGH STANDARDZ / DEF JAM RECORDINGS. This track marks her first release of 2024, adding to her string of impactful musical moments.

“Here We Go” delves into the relentless cycle of heartbreak, exploring the struggle to break free from past relationships. Co-written by Coco herself, the song boasts production by industry heavyweights Cardiak and Kelvin “Wu10” Wooten, incorporating elements of Lenny Williams’ classic “Cause I Love You.”

Jones’s vocals exude confidence and charm, particularly on the soulful chorus, where she sings, “I know when you said goodbye, it don’t mean no goodbye, here we go, uh oh.”

Teased initially on social media, the song generated immense anticipation, amassing over 30 million views across platforms. With over 7,000 comments on Instagram alone, fans eagerly awaited its release.

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” serves as a precursor to Coco Jones’s upcoming full-length album, promising more soulful storytelling and captivating performances from this multi-talented artist.