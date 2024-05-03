Atlanta’s rap sensation Gunna is set to release his highly anticipated fifth studio album, One of Wun, on May 10th. Accompanying the announcement is his latest single, “Whatsapp (Wassam),” produced by Turbo and Evrgrn and released via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment.

Gunna’s return to the spotlight earlier this year with singles “Bittersweet” and “Prada Dem” featuring Offset signaled a triumphant comeback since his chart-topping album a Gift & a Curse. The album soared to #3 on the Billboard 200 and marked his fourth consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top Hip-Hop/R&B Albums Chart.

The unveiling of the One of Wun artwork, along with a special performance video for “Bittersweet” directed by Leff, offers fans a glimpse into the creative vision behind the album. The artwork, crafted by Calvin Clausell Jr. with creative direction by Spike Jordan of The Genius Club and art direction/design by Tal Midyan, sets the stage for Gunna’s latest musical endeavor.

Advertisement

To coincide with the album release, Gunna will embark on The Bittersweet Tour, commencing on May 4th at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH. The tour will span 16 stops across the U.S., including cities like Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, and Houston, culminating in a hometown performance at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on June 11th.