Is It the Braids?! Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Soundtracks ‘Inside the NBA’

Inside the NBA are in the beef streets. During the cut to commercials and returns to their in-studio segments, Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” played in the background. The hosts noticed and offered a brief bit of commentary. You can see the moment below.

King Kendrick is running it up on the streams. His new diss track targeting Drake, “Euphoria,” set a new mark for the largest streaming day for a Hip-Hop song in 2024 on Spotify.

According to Chart Data, the single had 9.206 million streams on its opening day. Additional stats are below.

Kendrick Lamar's "euphoria" reaches a new peak of #2 on the global Spotify chart with 9.206 million streams, up 369% in its first full day.



Kendrick Lamar's "euphoria" rises to #1 on the US Spotify chart with 5.480 million streams, up 321% in its first full day.



Kendrick Lamar’s single is registering with fans, but it appears to get the support of rappers, too. Hitting Instagram, 50 declared the diss “real hip hop.”

“This is real hip hop shit go check it out, I would have posted it but it’s too long,” 50 wrote.