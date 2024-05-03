King Kendrick is running it up on the streams. His new diss track targeting Drake, “Euphoria,” set a new mark for the largest streaming day for a Hip-Hop song in 2024 on Spotify.

According to Chart Data, the single had 9.206 million streams on its opening day. Additional stats are below.

Kendrick Lamar’s single is registering with fans, but it appears to get the support of rappers, too. Hitting Instagram, 50 declared the diss “real hip hop.”

“This is real hip hop shit go check it out, I would have posted it but it’s too long,” 50 wrote.

Kendrick Lamar has disturbed everybody’s Tuesday working morning (Apr. 30) to fire “Euphoria.”

The track opens with Lamar rapping over the Teddy Pendergrass classic “You’re My Latest, My Greatest Inspriation,” calling out “the famous actor we once knew” as spiraling. He also stated Drake was a “pathetic master manipulator” who created a fake story about Lamar’s family in “Push Ups.” Another early job is “you make music that pacify them, I can double down on that line but spare you this time, that’s random act of kindness,” hinting at rumors of Drake’s involvement with underage girls.

The track then hits a new level, calling out Drake for dodging Pusha T, calling into question his contracts, being a poor father, and more. All the while leaving the belief he has more on the way. One of which, “

You can hear it below.