Star comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson are set to host an 8-episode series airing on Peacock during the 2024 Olympics. The show, “Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson,” will start July 26 and coincide with the Opening Ceremony in Paris.

The duo will provide viewers with a unique but undoubtedly funny perspective on the Games, featuring in-studio competitions, interviews, conversations, and more. As executive producers, they aim to entertain audiences in a new way by showcasing the most memorable moments of the Olympics with their own comical spin.

As only Kevin Hart would, he whimsically expressed his anticipation for hyping up the audience with the best highlights, while Thompson echoed the sentiment by highlighting their enthusiasm for recapping performances from top athletes worldwide, particularly Team U.S.A.

In addition to Peacock, the series will be accessible on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Olympics and NBC apps. This collaboration isn’t new for Thompson and Hart, who previously teamed up for Peacock’s “Back That Year Up” special, where they recapped the events of 2023 across various domains.