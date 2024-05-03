According to a confirmed report, rapper Mariah The Scientist has been arrested in connection to a fight in an Atlanta nightclub that left another woman badly beaten in the brawl.

Mariah, who is best known for being the girlfriend of incarcerated rapper Young Thug, was accused by Cleopatra Dues of being assaulted at Cavo Kitchen and Cocktail Lounge in ATL back on March 29. T%he police report obtained by TMZ stated that Mariah, whose real name is Mariah Buckles, pulled Dues’ wig off her head and then proceeded to drag her around the bar, causing injuries to her legs.

The incident was allegedly caught on video, but it has not been confirmed that the person in the video is Mariah.

Advertisement

Dues, who is from Staten Island, has vowed to press charges.

The “Spread Thin” star recently claimed that she would be waiting for Young Thug even if he faces a lengthy prison bid if he is found guilty in his ongoing YSL RICO trial.

On Angela Yee’s Way Up, The Scientist spoke about the time behind bars Thug is facing in his YSL RICO case and Mariah said, “I think in the beginning I was so sensitive about it. I was so emotional, I was crying all the time. It was like, you can’t be crying when you got a man in jail because it’s going to make him sad. So you can’t be acting like that.”