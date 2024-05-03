When the clock strikes “3:AM,” Rapsody truly lets her mind wander. The stripped-back new single, out now, meets vulnerable spoken word verses with Erykah Badu’s honeyed runs as Rap deconstructs an unconditional love.

“3:AM” is a deep dive into Rapsody’s personal life. Her deadpan delivery passes over the soulful

arrangement, lighting the way for an undeniable bassline pattern to envelope listeners. The

supporting visual depicts Rap and Badu gearing up for a live performance of their groundbreaking collaboration. Spliced with candid footage from Erykah Badu’s annual birthday bash concert, the video showcases the consummate artists playing “3:AM” together for the first time in front of a live audience, which left fans clamoring for more by the end of their set.

“3:AM” takes on an important role as the third single from Rapsody’s highly-anticipated new

album, Please Don’t Cry, set to release May 17th. The expansive body of work is preceded by

the Hit-Boy produced banger “Asteroids,” and “Stand Tall,” which includes a tell-all interview

featuring Rapsody’s close friend and acclaimed actress Sanaa Lathan.

