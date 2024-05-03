The Cincinnati Reds’ Will Benson, who actually started his career in the big leagues when he was drafted in 2016 by the Cleveland Guardians, is undoubtedly one of the most prolific figures on baseball’s landscape today. The left handed outfielder solidified himself in The Show in 2023, playing over 100 games, tallying 287 AB, 11 HRs, and 31 RBIs, with a 275 batting average, 365 on-base, and 498 slugging percentage.

In 2024, the Atlanta native has already knocked in 22 hits with four homers, bringing in 11 RBIs and six stolen bases, aiding the Reds in holding down their No. 3 position in the NL Central, just 3.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

What’s even more impressive than his on-field statistics is his heart for giving back to his community and helping others in need. The 25-year-old has shown a desire and willingness to lead by example on and off the diamond, establishing a nonprofit, the FutureisNear Foundation, that focuses on empowering youth and mentoring efforts. Benson also leads an annual toy drive in Georgia and works to fight homelessness in his home state.

Benson put together this playlist of his favorite tracks(not just Hip Hop!) that he keeps on deck when he’s not on the field. Brought to you by the good people at Black Baseball Mixtape!