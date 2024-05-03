In a series defined by razor-thin margins and heart-stopping finishes, the New York Knicks emerged victorious over the Philadelphia 76ers in a thrilling Game 6 showdown. With just 30 seconds remaining on the clock, the outcome hung in the balance, reminiscent of previous close encounters in this fiercely contested series.

As the tension mounted, it was Jalen Brunson, the Knicks’ standout performer, who found himself at the center of the action. With the game tied after a clutch play by Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers looked to thwart Brunson’s dominance, deploying multiple defenders to contain him. However, in a twist of fate, it was Josh Hart who stepped up in the decisive moment, sinking a crucial three-pointer to give the Knicks a vital lead.

JOSH HART PUTS THE KNICKS AHEAD 114-111 WITH 24 SECONDS LEFT IN THE 4Q 😱🎯



NYK advances to the East Semis with a win on TNT pic.twitter.com/IXRatqtyJy — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2024

Despite the Sixers’ valiant efforts to claw their way back into contention, clutch free throws from Donte DiVincenzo and Brunson sealed the deal for the Knicks. With a narrow 118-115 victory, the Knicks secured their passage to the Conference Semifinals, setting up a tantalizing clash with the Indiana Pacers.

Brunson’s remarkable performance, marked by 41 points and 12 assists, underscored his status as a key player for the Knicks throughout the series. Meanwhile, DiVincenzo’s Playoff career-high 23 points proved instrumental in securing the series-clinching win.

For the Sixers, Joel Embiid’s Herculean effort of 39 points and 13 rebounds was not enough to stave off defeat. Despite a spirited comeback after falling behind by 22 points early on, the Sixers ultimately fell short in their bid to extend the series.