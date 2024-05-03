Amidst the thrilling NBA Playoffs, the NBA has relaunched its Larry O’Brien trophy tour. The tour will bring the coveted NBA Finals trophy to notable events, celebrities, and basketball fans worldwide. The tour celebrates the Playoffs and the upcoming Finals, set to tip off on June 6th.

This year, the trophy embarked on a journey to meet champions from various sports and industries. It started with encounters with luminaries like Fat Joe, Bad Bunny, Davido, and UFC Champions. Recently, the trophy had the pleasure of meeting the legendary Mariah Carey.

Mariah Carey added her touch of glamour to “Larry,” preparing it for the trophy tour and her ‘Celebration of Mimi’ residency in Las Vegas. The interaction was filled with fun references to Mariah’s hit songs “Don’t Forget About Us” and “You’ll Always Be My Baby,” adding a touch of musical magic to the iconic trophy.

Advertisement

As the Larry O’Brien trophy continues its tour, fans can expect more exciting interactions and memorable moments with celebrities and influencers from various fields. Stay tuned for updates as the NBA Finals draw closer, promising an electrifying conclusion to an action-packed season.