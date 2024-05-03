In a crucial Game 6 showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks, it was the Indiana Pacers’ bench unit that stole the spotlight and propelled them to victory. Obi Toppin and TJ McConnell emerged as the unlikely heroes, combining for a staggering 41 points off the bench to secure a resounding 120-98 win, clinching the series and advancing in the Playoffs for the first time in a decade.

Their remarkable performance etched their names in NBA history. They became only the third duo since 1970-71 to lead their team in a series-clinching win while coming off the bench. Joining esteemed company such as Dallas’ Jason Terry and JJ Barea and Toronto’s Norman Powell and Serge Ibaka, Toppin and McConnell showcased the depth and versatility of the Pacers’ roster.

Under the guidance of head coach Rick Carlisle, who boasts an impressive Playoff pedigree, the Pacers’ bench unit rose to the occasion when it mattered most. With contributions from Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, the Pacers delivered a commanding performance in front of their home fans.

Advertisement

For McConnell, the series-clinching win was a redemption story, rebounding from a tough Game 5 outing with the best Playoff performance of his career. His resilience and determination epitomized the Pacers’ grit and determination throughout the series.

As the Pacers celebrate their hard-earned victory and look ahead to the next challenge in the Playoffs, their depth and resilience serve as a testament to the unpredictable nature of postseason basketball. With contributions from every corner of their roster, the Pacers are poised to make a formidable run as they continue their Playoff journey.