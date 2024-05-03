Kendrick Lamar is boosting a local business in Toronto by dissing Drake. On “Euphoria,” Lamar mentioned pulling up to New Ho King, and now they are getting a rush of business and positive reviews.

According to City News Toronto, the owner says they have received an outpouring of five-star reviews, and now the owner, Johnny Liu, is hoping to learn the song’s words. Liu also says he has been getting many phone calls and expects more visitors for the fried rice.

In the song, Drake uses Toronto slang while name-dropping the restaurant:

Don’t speak on the family, crodie

It can get deep in the family, crodie

Talk about me and my family, crodie?

Someone gon’ bleed in your family, crodie

I be at New Ho King eatin’ fried rice with a dip sauce and a blammy, crodie

Tell me you’re cheesin’, fam

We can do this right now on the camera, crodie

You can see the news feature below.