Doja Cat pulled up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a bit of fun. Fresh off her Coachella performance, Doja brought one of her dancer’s costumes, which Fallon had no issue trying on, and attempted to bust a dance move as The Roots played “Demons in the background.

You can see the moment below.

Last month, Doja Cat unleashed her deluxe album, Scarlet 2 CLAUDE, via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records. Alongside this anticipated release, Doja Cat has revealed the music video for her latest track, “MASC,” featuring Teezo Touchdown. Directed and shot in Los Angeles by Doja Cat and Jamal Peters, the music video debuted on MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV Biggest Pop, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

Last year’s release of Doja Cat’s fourth studio album, “Scarlet,” garnered critical acclaim and featured chart-topping hits like “Attention,” “Paint The Town Red,” and “Agora Hills.” Notably, her single “Paint The Town Red” made history by spending three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, becoming the first rap song to achieve this feat in 2023. “Agora Hills” also clinched the top spot on Top 40 Radio, marking Doja Cat’s eighth No. 1 at the format and peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. With the release of Scarlet 2 CLAUDE, Doja Cat continues to captivate audiences with her innovative sound and undeniable talent.