Al Green has acknowledged his sample on Kendrick Lamar’s “6:16 in LA.” Hitting X, Green dropped the title of the song sampled, tweeting, “What a Wonderful Thing Love Is.”

What A Wonderful Thing Love Is https://t.co/VieB95bg22 — Al Green (@algreen) May 3, 2024

With the dust settling on “euphoria,” Kendrick dug into Drake’s bag of tricks and dropped a timestamp record, “6:16 in LA.”

In the song, Lamar acknowledges Drake and his OVO team are shook by the “euphoria” diss, evidenced by DJ Akademiks’s demeanor, who has been Drake’s mouthpiece throughout the beef.

I think @Akademiks took it down cuz he team drizzy, but his reaction to “euphoria “ was so good I had to save it lol pic.twitter.com/bPFrmQetWr — Foolish (@pd_pauly) May 2, 2024

Additionally, Lamar states that members of the OVO team are looking for Drake’s downfall and actually are working on his team.

“Everybody inside your team is whispering you deserve it

Can’t Tootsie Slide out of this one it’s just gone resurface

Every dog has its day, now live in yo purpose.”

You can hear it below.