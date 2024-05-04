The music world was shocked with the unexpected passing of Atlanta super producer Rico Wade. In his final interview before his death, Rico opened up about his recent reconciliation with the Dungeon Family, reflecting on the profound impact it had on his life and career.

Decked out in André 3000 gear, Rico spoke to AllHipHop about his newfound connection with the Dungeon Family, just weeks before his untimely passing. Recounting his experience at André 3000’s concert the night before, Rico’s enthusiasm was palpable as he expressed gratitude for being able to attend the event after undergoing heart surgery.

“I just had heart surgery…God didn’t want my life. He wanted my attention and he got it,” Rico shared. “It’s been blessings on blessings on blessings since then. Since that moment, I’ve been blessed in every way.”

Advertisement

Rico, who played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of artists like André 3000, Big Boi, Goodie Mob, Killer Mike, and others, revealed how touched he was by the outpouring of love and support from his Dungeon Family members following his health scare. He spoke fondly of the heartfelt messages and gestures of reconciliation from his music family, including his younger cousin Future.

“They all love and respect me,” Rico reflected with a smile. “They all look at me as a person that did it for them, especially after what I just went through… I’m glad you’re still here.”

Despite the busy schedules of his fellow artists, Rico emphasized the genuine connection and renewed bonds he shared with each member of the Dungeon Family. From heartfelt conversations to timely responses to texts, Rico felt a deep sense of validation and appreciation from his peers.

“I hate for it to take a life-altering situation,” Rico lamented, “but even Future—that’s my cousin—he’s been so busy. But if I text him now, he texts me right back.”

As the music community mourns his loss, Rico Wade’s legacy will live on through his profound impact on Atlanta’s vibrant hip-hop scene and the heartfelt connections he cultivated in the music industry.