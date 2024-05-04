This Friday night (May 3) will go down in Hip-Hop history. After Kendrick Lamar fired off “6:16 in LA,” Drake unleashed “Family Matters.”

The new diss track continued where “Push Ups” left off, levying allegations of domestic violence on Kendrick Lamar while also stating that he cheated on his fiancee Whitney Alford and they have a relationship that will never reach marriage. Additionally, Drake says Kendrick Lamar’s son may belong to his pgLang co-founder, Dave Free.

And Drake didn’t forget all his other foes, claiming the Future beef hurts him while also examining his desire to team with Metro Boomin for two albums of Sahde. Drake continues to call Rick Ross an officer, hint at The Weeknd being a member of the LGTBQ community, and says his music only belongs in places with a lot of “pride.” He also doubled back to A$AP Rocky, suggesting he continue his fashion lane and appear next to Rihanna.

In the video, Drake pulls back up to New Ho King, flexes Pharrell’s chains, and destroys a minivan similar to the one from the Good Kid, m.A.A.d City album cover.

You can hear it all below.