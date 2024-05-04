Drake has heard “Meet the Grahams” and wants to know where his hidden daughter is. Immediately hitting Instagram, Drake wrote, “Nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me…these guys are in shambles.”
Drake didn’t even get an hour to enjoy the release of “Family Matters.” Kendrick Lamar was right back at him with “Meet the Grahams.”
The scratching and intense diss track saw Lamar pen personal letters to Drake’s son, Adonis, mom and dad, Sandra and Dennis, and the biggest one, another alleged hidden child. In the song, Lamar speaks to the unidentified 11-year-old daughter: