Drake has heard “Meet the Grahams” and wants to know where his hidden daughter is. Immediately hitting Instagram, Drake wrote, “Nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me…these guys are in shambles.”


Drake didn’t even get an hour to enjoy the release of “Family Matters.” Kendrick Lamar was right back at him with “Meet the Grahams.”

The scratching and intense diss track saw Lamar pen personal letters to Drake’s son, Adonis, mom and dad, Sandra and Dennis, and the biggest one, another alleged hidden child. In the song, Lamar speaks to the unidentified 11-year-old daughter:

I’m sorry that your father not active inside your world
He don’t commit to much but his music, yeah, that’s for sure
He a narcissist, misogynist, livin’ inside his songs
Try destroy families rather than takin’ care of his own
Should be teachin’ you time tables or watchin’ Frozen with you
Or at your eleventh birthday, singin’ poems with you
Instead, he be in Turks, payin’ for sex and poppin’ Percs, examples that you don’t deserve
I wanna tell you that you’re loved, you’re brave, you’re kind
You got a gift to change the world, and could change your father’s mind
‘Cause our children is the future, but he lives inside confusion
Money’s always been illusion, but that’s the life he’s used to
His father prolly didn’t claim him neither
History do repeats itself, sometimes it don’t need a reason
But I would like to say it’s not your fault that he’s hidin’ another child
Give him grace, this the reason I made Mr. Morale
So our babies like you can cope later
Give you some confidence to go through somethin’, it’s hope later
I never wanna hear you chase a man ’cause his failed behavior
Sittin’ in the club with sugar daddies for validation
You need to know that love is eternity and trumps all pain
I’ll tell you who your father is, just play this song when it rains
Yes, he’s a hitmaker, songwriter, superstar, right
And a fuckin’ deadbeat that should never say “more life”

You can hear the bomb below.