Drake denied hiding another child but is mute toward the allegations of sex trafficking. In “Meet The Grahams,” Kendrick Lamar levied allegations against Drake and the entire OVO crew.

Blasting the men around Drake, Kendrick rapped: “He’s got sex offenders on OVO that he keeps on a monthly allowance.” Before targeting a verse toward another seemingly hidden child, he also rapped:

Katt Williams said, “Get you the truth,” so I’ma get mines

The Embassy ’bout to get raided, too, it’s only a matter of time

Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away, hey, Curry, keep the family away

To anybody that embody the love for they kids, keep the family away

They lookin’ at you too if you standin’ by him, keep the family away

I’m lookin’ to shoot through any pervert that lives, keep the family safe

In the scratching and intense diss track, Lamar penned personal letters to Drake’s son, Adonis, mom and dad, Sandra and Dennis, and the biggest one; another alleged hidden child. In the song, Lamar speaks to the unidentified 11-year-old daughter:

Advertisement

I’m sorry that your father not active inside your world

He don’t commit to much but his music, yeah, that’s for sure

He a narcissist, misogynist, livin’ inside his songs

Try destroy families rather than takin’ care of his own

Should be teachin’ you time tables or watchin’ Frozen with you

Or at your eleventh birthday, singin’ poems with you

Instead, he be in Turks, payin’ for sex and poppin’ Percs, examples that you don’t deserve

I wanna tell you that you’re loved, you’re brave, you’re kind

You got a gift to change the world, and could change your father’s mind

‘Cause our children is the future, but he lives inside confusion

Money’s always been illusion, but that’s the life he’s used to

His father prolly didn’t claim him neither

History do repeats itself, sometimes it don’t need a reason

But I would like to say it’s not your fault that he’s hidin’ another child

Give him grace, this the reason I made Mr. Morale

So our babies like you can cope later

Give you some confidence to go through somethin’, it’s hope later

I never wanna hear you chase a man ’cause his failed behavior

Sittin’ in the club with sugar daddies for validation

You need to know that love is eternity and trumps all pain

I’ll tell you who your father is, just play this song when it rains

Yes, he’s a hitmaker, songwriter, superstar, right

And a fuckin’ deadbeat that should never say “more life”

You can hear the bomb below.