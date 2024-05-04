Drake denied hiding another child but is mute toward the allegations of sex trafficking. In “Meet The Grahams,” Kendrick Lamar levied allegations against Drake and the entire OVO crew.
Blasting the men around Drake, Kendrick rapped: “He’s got sex offenders on OVO that he keeps on a monthly allowance.” Before targeting a verse toward another seemingly hidden child, he also rapped:
Katt Williams said, “Get you the truth,” so I’ma get mines
The Embassy ’bout to get raided, too, it’s only a matter of time Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away, hey, Curry, keep the family away To anybody that embody the love for they kids, keep the family away They lookin’ at you too if you standin’ by him, keep the family away I’m lookin’ to shoot through any pervert that lives, keep the family safe
In the scratching and intense diss track, Lamar penned personal letters to Drake’s son, Adonis, mom and dad, Sandra and Dennis, and the biggest one; another alleged hidden child. In the song, Lamar speaks to the unidentified 11-year-old daughter:
I’m sorry that your father not active inside your world
He don’t commit to much but his music, yeah, that’s for sure He a narcissist, misogynist, livin’ inside his songs Try destroy families rather than takin’ care of his own Should be teachin’ you time tables or watchin’ Frozen with you Or at your eleventh birthday, singin’ poems with you Instead, he be in Turks, payin’ for sex and poppin’ Percs, examples that you don’t deserve I wanna tell you that you’re loved, you’re brave, you’re kind You got a gift to change the world, and could change your father’s mind ‘Cause our children is the future, but he lives inside confusion Money’s always been illusion, but that’s the life he’s used to His father prolly didn’t claim him neither History do repeats itself, sometimes it don’t need a reason But I would like to say it’s not your fault that he’s hidin’ another child Give him grace, this the reason I made Mr. Morale So our babies like you can cope later Give you some confidence to go through somethin’, it’s hope later I never wanna hear you chase a man ’cause his failed behavior Sittin’ in the club with sugar daddies for validation You need to know that love is eternity and trumps all pain I’ll tell you who your father is, just play this song when it rains Yes, he’s a hitmaker, songwriter, superstar, right And a fuckin’ deadbeat that should never say “more life”
You can hear the bomb below.