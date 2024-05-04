I’m sorry that your father not active inside your world

He don’t commit to much but his music, yeah, that’s for sure

He a narcissist, misogynist, livin’ inside his songs

Try destroy families rather than takin’ care of his own

Should be teachin’ you time tables or watchin’ Frozen with you

Or at your eleventh birthday, singin’ poems with you

Instead, he be in Turks, payin’ for sex and poppin’ Percs, examples that you don’t deserve

I wanna tell you that you’re loved, you’re brave, you’re kind

You got a gift to change the world, and could change your father’s mind

‘Cause our children is the future, but he lives inside confusion

Money’s always been illusion, but that’s the life he’s used to

His father prolly didn’t claim him neither

History do repeats itself, sometimes it don’t need a reason

But I would like to say it’s not your fault that he’s hidin’ another child

Give him grace, this the reason I made Mr. Morale

So our babies like you can cope later

Give you some confidence to go through somethin’, it’s hope later

I never wanna hear you chase a man ’cause his failed behavior

Sittin’ in the club with sugar daddies for validation

You need to know that love is eternity and trumps all pain

I’ll tell you who your father is, just play this song when it rains

Yes, he’s a hitmaker, songwriter, superstar, right

And a fuckin’ deadbeat that should never say “more life”