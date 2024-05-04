Drake didn’t even get an hour to enjoy the release of “
Family Matters.” Kendrick Lamar was right back at him with “Meet the Grahams.”
The scratching and intense diss track saw Lamar pen personal letters to Drake’s son, Adonis, mom and dad, Sandra and Dennis, and the biggest one, another alleged hidden child. In the song, Lamar speaks to the unidentified 11-year-old daughter:
I’m sorry that your father not active inside your world
He don’t commit to much but his music, yeah, that’s for sure He a narcissist, misogynist, livin’ inside his songs Try destroy families rather than takin’ care of his own Should be teachin’ you time tables or watchin’ Frozen with you Or at your eleventh birthday, singin’ poems with you Instead, he be in Turks, payin’ for sex and poppin’ Percs, examples that you don’t deserve I wanna tell you that you’re loved, you’re brave, you’re kind You got a gift to change the world, and could change your father’s mind ‘Cause our children is the future, but he lives inside confusion Money’s always been illusion, but that’s the life he’s used to His father prolly didn’t claim him neither History do repeats itself, sometimes it don’t need a reason But I would like to say it’s not your fault that he’s hidin’ another child Give him grace, this the reason I made Mr. Morale So our babies like you can cope later Give you some confidence to go through somethin’, it’s hope later I never wanna hear you chase a man ’cause his failed behavior Sittin’ in the club with sugar daddies for validation You need to know that love is eternity and trumps all pain I’ll tell you who your father is, just play this song when it rains Yes, he’s a hitmaker, songwriter, superstar, right And a fuckin’ deadbeat that should never say “more life”
You can hear the bomb below.