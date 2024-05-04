With all the talk of private planes and Rick Ross poking fun at Drake’s jet, it was his that came to a crash landing. Air Rozay would make a crash landing in Dallas, Texas. Thankfully, everyone is ok.


Now we turn to the jokes: Ross hit Instagram and blamed “White Boy” Drake for getting in a fighter jet like Tom Cruise and shooting it out of the sky. You can see Rozay’s commentary below.