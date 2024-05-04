SOURCE SPORTS: Fat Joe Says Jalen Brunson Has Chance to Greatest Knick Ever After Huge Playoff Series Win

Fat Joe, a diehard Knicks fan, is making bold claims about Jalen Brunson’s potential to become the greatest Knick ever.

Despite legends like Willis Reed, Walt Clyde Frazier, and Patrick Ewing, Joe believes Brunson is on the cusp of surpassing them. This is not hyperbole. Joe has a point. He recently told TMZ “That was the best pickup we ever had as a Knick,” Fat Joe said.

ICYMI, Brunson averaged 28.7, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists a game this season. And get this, when the Knicks just eliminated the Sixers in a brutal series, he was all but unstoppable. Thursday night, he put up 41 points (13 for 27 FG), 3 rebounds and 12 assists in only 44 minutes.

With the Knicks advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs, Fat Joe credits much of their success to Brunson’s stellar performances. Brunson’s recent 41-point game has further fueled Joe’s admiration for the player, calling him the best pickup in Knicks history. Well, Carmelo Anthony was a free agent signing but he arguably never had the playoff or regular season team success that Brunson is having in his early Knicks career.

According to Fat Joe, Brunson’s path to solidifying his legacy involves winning a championship. Even amidst praise for past Knicks greats like Clyde Frazier and Bernard King, Fat Joe sees Brunson’s impact as unprecedented.

The 27-year-old NBA star even made time for a video chat with Joe after a crucial playoff win. As the Knicks gear up for their next series against the Indiana Pacers, Fat Joe eagerly anticipates witnessing Brunson’s continued brilliance on the court.

Fat Joe ended his support with “this Jalen Brunson, man, is must-see TV. Must-see TV. Cannot miss it!”