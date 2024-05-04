After two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, head coach Darvin Ham’s tenure ended. The tipping point occurred during a heated playoffs moment when Lakers star LeBron James vocally expressed frustration with Ham’s decision not to challenge an out-of-bounds call.

Rob Pelinka, Lakers’ VP of basketball operations, expressed gratitude for Ham’s contributions while emphasizing the organization’s dedication to providing championship-level basketball to Lakers fans worldwide.

“We all want to thank Darvin for this dedication and positivity. While this was a difficult decision to make, it is the best course of action following a full review of the season. The organization will remain unwavering in its commitment to deliver championship-caliber basketball to Lakers fans around the world” said Pelinka. “We greatly appreciate Darvin Ham’s efforts on behalf of the Lakers and recognize the many accomplishments achieved over the past two seasons including last year’s remarkable run to the Western Conference finals,”

As the Lakers face an uncertain offseason, questions loom regarding James’ future with the team, given his age and impending retirement. With two years left on his contract, Ham’s departure reflects the organization’s desire for change after consecutive playoff disappointments.

“The team now heads into an off-season of great uncertainty. James is still playing at a high level, but he’s 40 and nearing the end of his career. Whether he wants to play for the Lakers next season is up in the air,” from a source close to the team.

Despite some successes, including a notable tournament victory in Las Vegas, the Lakers’ postseason woes continued with a first-round exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets for the second consecutive year.

Whelp, guess that means the memes are over with now that Ham is out of the picture—wonder who’s next on the chopping block. Stay tuned from Tinsel Town.