his legacy stands as a testament to why he should be recognized.

This year will mark the ninth anniversary of the passing of the Beastie Boys co-founder, who passed on May 4th, 2012 after a three year battle with cancer at the age of 47. Just weeks prior to his death, the inventive style he and the crew became known for was immortalized in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Yauch was only 22 when the Beastie Boys released their debut album Licensed To Ill and he directed many of the videos for it. After the Beastie Boys found success in all levels of music, from Hip Hop to punk and metal fans alike, Adam took on many projects in the creative spectrum: first building state of the art recording studio in New York City and establishing an independent film company, thus directing several acclaimed movies. Yauch founded Oscilloscope Laboratories, an independent film production and distribution company based in New York City.

