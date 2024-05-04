TV personality Jeannie Mai’s divorce from rapper Young Jeezy took a contentious turn last month when she accused him of abuse and negligence regarding their two-year-old daughter. Now, Jeezy is hitting back in court, vehemently denying Mai’s allegations and accusing her of attempting to tarnish his reputation and brand.

In a recent legal filing obtained by The Blast, Jeezy responded to Mai’s claims of domestic abuse, labeling them as baseless and an orchestrated effort to “destroy” his name, brand, and reputation. Mai alleged in her previous filing that Jeezy exhibited explosive outbursts, excessive drinking, and instances of domestic violence during their marriage.

However, Jeezy refuted these accusations, emphasizing that he has never held Mai against her will or physically assaulted her in any manner. Specifically, he denied striking her with a closed fist across her cheekbone and eye, as well as other instances of violence detailed in Mai’s filing. Furthermore, Jeezy dismissed Mai’s claims of leaving firearms unsecured around their marital home, labeling them as entirely fabricated.

Advertisement

The rapper’s statement categorically denied the allegations brought forth by Mai, emphasizing that they lack any substantiation. He maintained his innocence and asserted that Mai’s accusations were part of a calculated effort to discredit him amid their divorce proceedings.

Mai’s legal filing detailed instances of alleged abuse, including claims that Jeezy struck her with a closed fist, causing injury, and subjected her to verbal insults. The couple’s divorce has also led to a custody battle over their two-year-old daughter, Monaco, further escalating tensions between them.

With allegations flying from both sides, the divorce between Jeannie Mai and Young Jeezy continues to unfold in the spotlight.