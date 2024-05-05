In the dynamic world of music where genres blend and cultures intersect, David Paul Brooks, popularly known as DPB, stands out not just as a musician but as a catalyst for positive change. His latest achievement with “Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit)” topping the National Radio Hits AC40 Chart exemplifies his continued impact on Christian hip hop and the broader music industry.

DPB’s journey into music is as eclectic as his talents. Originally a member of the Grammy and Dove-nominated group D.O.C. (Disciples of Christ), he has successfully transitioned into a solo career that not only showcases his lyrical prowess but also his commitment to crafting music that uplifts and motivates. His singles “Brighter Day” and “Feels So Good Today” have made notable marks on the Billboard Charts, underpinning his musical versatility and appeal.

Sharing the stage with icons like Bootsy Collins, Salt ‘n Pepa, and Kirk Franklin, DPB has consistently demonstrated his ability to resonate with audiences across diverse musical landscapes. His performances, often woven with messages of hope and resilience, have not only entertained but also inspired countless individuals around the globe.

Beyond the beats and rhythms, DPB’s mission extends into profound community engagement. Through initiatives like “Party In the Park,” he brings together music, free food, and sports to revitalize and unite neglected areas. His involvement in character education programs in schools addresses crucial issues such as bullying and peer pressure, illustrating his dedication to nurturing the youth.



In partnership with Brent Beck, DPB has co-founded the BreBro International Group LLC, a conglomerate with ventures spanning from music production to apparel. This endeavor is not merely a business but a platform to extend his ministry and promote Christian values in the secular sphere. The creation of DPB Muzik Inc. further emphasizes their vision to rejuvenate Christian and gospel music, making it accessible and relevant in today’s cultural milieu.

2024 marked a significant year for DPB and Beck as they launched “The Plug (People Living Under God),” an ambitious project aimed at creating the world’s largest youth movement. Broadcasted to millions, this initiative signifies a monumental step towards global outreach, with plans to expand via satellite locations across the U.S. and beyond.

As DPB prepares to release his new album “Undefeated 3.0,” alongside a mini movie and a groundbreaking picture book that chronicles over three decades of his ministry, his contributions to music and community service continue to resonate. His nominations for various awards, including the Bama Award for Best Gospel/Christian Artist and the Urban Inspiration Award for Best Hip Hop Artist, are testaments to his enduring influence.

DPB’s blend of music, ministry, and mentorship creates a unique cultural tapestry that not only entertains but transforms. His life’s work is a powerful reminder of the role artists can play in shaping societal narratives and fostering environments where youth can thrive. As DPB continues to break barriers and build bridges, his legacy offers a beacon of hope and a blueprint for future generations seeking to make a meaningful impact through their art.