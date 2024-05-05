DJ Vlad has been a controversial figure on the landscape of Hip Hop media, but within the past few years the controversy has intensified with his line of questioning and the numerous rappers who’ve been charged with crimes after being interviewed by him. Now, on social media, it appears that DJ Vlad aka Vladimir Lyubovny has threatened a Black Ivy League professor’s job over her comments to him about his perspective on the Kendrick vs. Drake beef.

On Saturday(May 4), the internet was in an uproar over Kendrick’s back-to-back responses to Drake in their ongoing rap beef. Vlad commented that he wasn’t a fan of K Dot’s “Not Like Us” track, tweeting, “Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” needed a better mix. It takes away from the song.” The 50-year-old YouTuber was met with a barrage of criticism, but one particular brash comment caught his attention.

Morgan Jenkins, who according to her X profile, is a “New York Times bestselling author” and “@princeton CWR faculty” member, told Vlad that the Kendrick vs. Drake beef was “a BLACK FOLK AFFAIR”. Vlad immediately responded with threats towards Jenkins, making it obvious that he would be contacting Princeton to inform the University about Ms. Jenkins comment on social media.

TheSource.com will update this story if Vlad keeps his word and calls Princeton tomorrow.