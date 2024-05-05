In the midst of the Oakland A’s slaughter of the Miami Marlins on yesterday(May 4) with a score of 20-4, rookie Brett Harris made Athletics history when he belted two homers in two back-to-back at bats against the Marlins, becoming the 11th player in A’s history to accomplish that feat.

hit 1st 2 career MLB HR in same game, A’s franchise history:



Today Brett Harris

8/20/18 Ramon Laureano

7/15/17 Matt Chapman

6/24/17 Matt Olson

5/7/86 Bill Bathe

6/19/79 Mike Heath

4/13/77 Mitchell Page

9/29/64 Larry Stahl

7/23/64 Bert Campaneris

4/26/62 Manny Jimenez

5/11/45… https://t.co/vTsyjZfUvQ — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 5, 2024

The 20-year-old third baseman started off his major league debut on Friday kind of slow, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, Harris redeemed himself on Saturday, going 2-for-5 with three RBIs and his two home runs, the first homers of his career as a major leaguer.

The Arlington Heights, Ill. native was making his second appearance in MLB, getting on base with an error by the Marlins in his first at bat and drawing a walk in his second time at the plate. The A’s were up 12-0 by the time Harris got to the plate for his third at bat, hitting a powerful solo shot to left field in the fourth inning.

Advertisement

He didn’t stop there, belting another two run homer in the bottom of the sixth. No one had done that in A’s franchise history since Ramon Laureano in 2018.

Oakland will try to sweep Miami with another win on Sunday. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.