Jim Jones Speaks After Airport Brawl: ‘They Got What They Were Looking For’

Jim Jones delivered a brief message following a brawl with two men at the Ft. Lauderdale airport.

Jim jones says he’s ok after getting into a fight at the airport. Is it just me or is jimmy looking older then 47 😩🫣 pic.twitter.com/F7ILxnTl8n — BIG PURRRR (@bigpurrrr__) May 5, 2024

Jones stated in a statement released to TMZ, “I was minding my business and defended myself. They got what they were looking for.”

In the cell phone video, Jones was riding an escalator to baggage claim when two men jumped him. Jones handled both without even taking off a bag, tossing them down the escalator and calmly explaining himself to law enforcement, who arrived.

Jim Jones leaves man bleeding after getting jumped by 2 people in a airport pic.twitter.com/gGIMZHj0rp — Rap Daily (@RapDailyNews) May 5, 2024

You can see the moment below.