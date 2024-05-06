Jim Jones delivered a brief message following a brawl with two men at the Ft. Lauderdale airport.


Jones stated in a statement released to TMZ, “I was minding my business and defended myself. They got what they were looking for.”

In the cell phone video, Jones was riding an escalator to baggage claim when two men jumped him. Jones handled both without even taking off a bag, tossing them down the escalator and calmly explaining himself to law enforcement, who arrived.

You can see the moment below.